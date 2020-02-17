Suicide bomber kills at least 10 people in southwest Pakistan
The blast in the Balochistan province capital happened as demonstrators gathered outside the local Press Club on Monday. A suicide bomber set off a device near a police vehicle; two police officers are among the victims.
Quetta Bleeds again #Quettapic.twitter.com/6kqrrbS1MD— Sanam Bugti (@bugti_sanam) February 17, 2020
Medics told Reuters that they had “received ten bodies so far and 35 injured in Civil Hospital” after the incident.
Video footage from the scene shows a motorcycle torn apart by the blast and damaged vehicles nearby.
Four dead, several injured, in bomb #blast in #Quetta. Police may have been the prime target.#Balochistanpic.twitter.com/ntJglUZLtH— Asim Ahmed khan (@AsimKhanjourno) February 17, 2020
Nobody has so far taken responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Pakistani Taliban and Baloch insurgent groups have been active in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.
