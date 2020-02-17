Suicide bomber kills at least 10 people in southwest Pakistan

An explosion has rocked a rally in Quetta, southwest of Pakistan, killing at least ten people and injuring many others.

The blast in the Balochistan province capital happened as demonstrators gathered outside the local Press Club on Monday. A suicide bomber set off a device near a police vehicle; two police officers are among the victims.

Medics told Reuters that they had “received ten bodies so far and 35 injured in Civil Hospital” after the incident.

Video footage from the scene shows a motorcycle torn apart by the blast and damaged vehicles nearby.

Four dead, several injured, in bomb #blast in #Quetta. Police may have been the prime target.#Balochistanpic.twitter.com/ntJglUZLtH — Asim Ahmed khan (@AsimKhanjourno) February 17, 2020

Nobody has so far taken responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Pakistani Taliban and Baloch insurgent groups have been active in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

