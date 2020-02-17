 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Suicide bomber kills at least 10 people in southwest Pakistan

17 Feb, 2020 14:14
Suicide bomber kills at least 10 people in southwest Pakistan
Police officers guard a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta. © Reuters / Naseer Ahmed
An explosion has rocked a rally in Quetta, southwest of Pakistan, killing at least ten people and injuring many others.

The blast in the Balochistan province capital happened as demonstrators gathered outside the local Press Club on Monday. A suicide bomber set off a device near a police vehicle; two police officers are among the victims.

Medics told Reuters that they had “received ten bodies so far and 35 injured in Civil Hospital” after the incident.

Video footage from the scene shows a motorcycle torn apart by the blast and damaged vehicles nearby.

Nobody has so far taken responsibility for the attack, but Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), Pakistani Taliban and Baloch insurgent groups have been active in Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan.

