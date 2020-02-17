US openly paves way for INF-banned missiles to be placed in Europe & Asia – Lavrov
"In order to agree on specific solutions, we need multilateral talks and multilateral consultations involving, of course, the United States, who destroyed the treaty," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, referring to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
This pact saw Washington and Moscow eliminate entire classes of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and missile launchers capable of carrying nukes back in the 1980s.
Now, they are actively creating the prerequisites for the deployment of these previously banned weapons in Europe, and indeed in Asia, they don't hide it.
Japan, South Korea and some "Pacific islands" are the likeliest locations for these deployments, Lavrov noted.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW