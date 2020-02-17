 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge blaze rips through Mumbai building, fears mount people may be TRAPPED inside (VIDEOS)

17 Feb, 2020 08:41
The fire broke out in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday. © ANI
A huge fire has erupted in a commercial building in downtown Mumbai. There are no reports of casualties so far but there are grave concerns that people may be trapped inside.

The city's fire department has already established a security cordon around the building and several fire tenders and crews are already on scene as first responders try to determine if people are trapped inside and how best to rescue them.

In eyewitness video from the scene, thick black smoke is spewing out of the top floors of the building after the blaze broke out around 12:42 local time. The eighth and ninth floors of the building have been gutted, but the fire has yet to spread to adjacent structures.

At least 16 fire engines and nine water tankers have been deployed to tackle the level four (major) fire.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.

