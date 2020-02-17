 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India considers export ban on critical drugs amid fears that coronavirus epidemic could lead to medicine shortages

17 Feb, 2020 06:49
Get short URL
India considers export ban on critical drugs amid fears that coronavirus epidemic could lead to medicine shortages
FILE PHOTO: A pharmacy at a market in Pune, India, August 27, 2012. ©  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A dozen essential medicines could face export restrictions in India, as New Delhi braces itself for the possibility of drug shortages due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

An eight-member committee tasked with assessing the country’s medical preparedness in the wake of the epidemic has recommended placing an export ban on 12 drugs, mainly antibiotics, vitamins and hormones. The panel of experts also urged New Delhi to take measures to dissuade the public from creating artificial shortages through hoarding.

Also on rt.com Indian pharma threatened by coronavirus outbreak that could lead to shortage of Chinese drug imports

India’s pharmaceutical industry previously raised concerns that the coronavirus epidemic could impact the supply of ingredients and drugs imported from China. A shortage of Chinese drugs would have an immediate effect on India’s pharmaceutical industry, as China accounted for some 68 percent of total imports for bulk drugs and ingredients in 2018-2019.

The virus has spread across the globe, infecting more than 70,000 people in mainland China alone. Around 1,700 people have died worldwide from the virus.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies