My goodness! Hindu god Shiva to have 1st-ever RESERVED seat on Indian train flagged off by Modi

17 Feb, 2020 06:51
FILE PHOTO: An Indian artist dressed as Hindu god Lord Shiva © SANJAY KANOJIA / AFP
Indian Railways has allocated a special berth for the almighty Shiva on its sleeper train – launched by the prime minister – that will connect three holy cities in an unorthodox attempt to boost pilgrimage tourism.

From now on, the Hindu god will have seat 64 reserved for him on Kashi Mahakal Express, which was launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train set out from the ancient holy city of Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh, heading for two other major Hindu sites.

The vacant berth, heavily decorated with garlands and pictures of Lord Shiva himself, is actually a small Hindu temple set up in a sleeper coach. But its presence is intended to remind passengers that the god is somewhere nearby.

"It's the first time that a seat has been reserved and left vacant for the deity Lord Shiva," Northern Railways spokesperson Deepak Kumar told PTI. He said the company will decide on whether to keep seat 64 vacant forever.

Kashi Mahakal Express, which is India's first privately owned train, will cover 1,131km between Varanasi and Indore in Madhiya Pradesh via Lucknow in approximately 19 hours.

Intended to boost religious tourism, passengers on the express train will be offered only vegetarian cuisine, with light devotional music being played on board continually.

