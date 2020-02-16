 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Footage shows horrific moment Russian DJ tragically swept out to sea (VIDEO)

16 Feb, 2020 14:07
Get short URL
Footage shows horrific moment Russian DJ tragically swept out to sea (VIDEO)
Bondi beach lifeguards said the DJ barely stood a chance, file photo. © Global Look Press
Famous Russian DJ Andrey Ivanov was tragically swept out to sea and drowned by a freak wave which hit as he was strolling along Australia’s Bondi Beach with his wife. The horrific accident was caught on camera by an eyewitness.

The 47-year-old was enjoying a day at the iconic Sydney beach when tragedy struck on Saturday. Lifeguards said the DJ barely stood a chance after the monster wave swept ashore and carried him away.

Ivanov’s wife Yulia managed to swim to safety and raise the alarm, frantically appealing for help as her husband disappeared beneath the waves. “She was crying and shouting ‘My husband is inside the water’,” one witness told 7NEWS.

The news outlet broadcast chilling footage of the couple walking along the rocks before the ocean suddenly overpowered them.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the footage upsetting.

Ivanov was one of the founders of the Triplex electronic group, which produced a number of hit albums. He also created a number of popular remixes which featured in movies and TV shows. His death sparked an outpouring of tributes over the weekend.

"The big news today just killed me... we will remember you... Andrey Ivanov," dance DJ Pavel Loginov said. "He was one of the brightest people I ever met," journalist Misha Kozyrev added on Facebook.

New South Wales Ambulance duty operations manager Sally Groves said Ivanov’s death was an “absolutely horrendous outcome,” adding that “paramedics worked closely with other emergency services and did everything possible to try and save his life, but sadly he was unable to be saved.” 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies