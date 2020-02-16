Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, US-led coalition military base reported hit

The area near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, reportedly came under rocket fire, and several blasts have been heard at the Green Zone, hosting diplomatic compounds and the US-led coalition base.

The explosions reportedly rocked the US-led coalition military base in the city, located just outside the embassy, Reuters reported, citing a US military source.

Union III, the coalition base which sits across the street from the diplomatic compound, reportedly was the exact target of the rocket fire.

Correction: Union 3 base is across the street to the #US embassy and not inside it. — Lawk Ghafuri (@LawkGhafuri) February 16, 2020

It is unclear if the apparent attack led to any casualties or damage to the facility.



Early reports indicated that at least four blasts struck the area, prompting rocket alarms to be activated.

Multiple videos have been circulated online with air raid sirens blaring in the Iraqi capital early Sunday morning local time.

أصوات الصواريخ التي هزت العاصمة العراقية #بغداد حوالي ٣:٢٥ فجر الاحد. pic.twitter.com/2ZyzZ9xyN6 — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) February 16, 2020

“Sirens went on and Jets are flying over the area,” Mustafa Salim, Baghdad-based reporter for the Washington Post, tweeted.

A smoke column is seen in Zayouna area, #Baghdad. No explosions reported in the periphery of the US embassy in Baghdad according to residents there. pic.twitter.com/UQwhvzvuD6 — ZaidBenjamin (@ZaidBenjamin5) February 16, 2020

Footage has also emerged online purportedly showing a black pillar of smoke billowing from the neighborhood of Zayouna in eastern Baghdad in wake of the reports that several missiles targeted the Green Zone area.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the smoke was rising near the HQ of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sponsored umbrella group of over 40 militias.

Reports of smoke plumes near the headquarters of the PMF east of #Baghdad following rocket fire directed at the #US Embassy. — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) February 16, 2020

It’s unclear if the PMF offices have been hit.

The reported attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, that were exacerbated by a recent flare-up between Iran and the US. The showdown that saw Washington assassinating a top Iranian general in a drone strike early January was preceded by an attack that killed a US contractor at K-1 base hosting US troops outside Iraq’s Kirkuk.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW