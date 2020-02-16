 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, US-led coalition military base reported hit

16 Feb, 2020 00:51
FILE PHOTO: A security member guards an entrance to the Green Zone, Baghdad, Iraq © Global Look Press / Xinhua / Khalil Dawood
The area near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, reportedly came under rocket fire, and several blasts have been heard at the Green Zone, hosting diplomatic compounds and the US-led coalition base.

The explosions reportedly rocked the US-led coalition military base in the city, located just outside the embassy, Reuters reported, citing a US military source.

Union III, the coalition base which sits across the street from the diplomatic compound, reportedly was the exact target of the rocket fire.

It is unclear if the apparent attack led to any casualties or damage to the facility.

Early reports indicated that at least four blasts struck the area, prompting rocket alarms to be activated.

Multiple videos have been circulated online with air raid sirens blaring in the Iraqi capital early Sunday morning local time.

“Sirens went on and Jets are flying over the area,” Mustafa Salim, Baghdad-based reporter for the Washington Post, tweeted.

Footage has also emerged online purportedly showing a black pillar of smoke billowing from the neighborhood of Zayouna in eastern Baghdad in wake of the reports that several missiles targeted the Green Zone area.

There have been unconfirmed reports that the smoke was rising near the HQ of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sponsored umbrella group of over 40 militias.

It’s unclear if the PMF offices have been hit.

The reported attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region, that were exacerbated by a recent flare-up between Iran and the US. The showdown that saw Washington assassinating a top Iranian general in a drone strike early January was preceded by an attack that killed a US contractor at K-1 base hosting US troops outside Iraq’s Kirkuk.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

