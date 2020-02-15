 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Who forgot the mic? Ukraine’s Zelensky left without microphone at Munich Security Conference (VIDEO)

15 Feb, 2020 15:18
Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech at the Munich Security Conference started off with a slip-up as the organizers somehow forgot to provide him with a microphone.

Zelensky’s speech took place in a small room outside the main conference hall. When the Ukrainian president approached the podium, he was surprised to find that there was no microphone. “Can I have microphone?” he asked in English. “I can without,” he said, causing the audience to laugh.

It turned out that there was no microphone, not because the organizers weren’t interested in what Zelensky had to say, or thought he wouldn’t need one due to his background as a comedian and actor. It was merely an oversight, which is always possible at big events like this.

“I thought they miked you up,” the moderator said, explaining the slip-up, and gave Zelensky his own handheld mic. The president was then given a lapel mic. “Two is much,” he said, again drawing a laugh from the audience.

Once that was all sorted out, Zelensky delivered his speech, switching from English back to Ukrainian.

