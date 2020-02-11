Every little helps: Tiny island nation of Comoros donates €100 to China to help fight Coronavirus

The Union of the Comoros, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, has presented the Chinese ambassador with a symbolic gift of a hundred euro to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

The gift-giving ceremony took place in the country’s capital Moroni in early January but has only been reported by Comorian media in recent days.

A delegation led by Dr Ahamada Msa M'liva, former national director of health and current adviser at the World Health Organisation (WHO), presented the symbolic sum of 100 euro intended for the purchase of masks.

“We know the capacities and the means of China, but by this gesture, the association wanted to show to the Chinese people how much the Comorians feel concerned,” Dr M'liva said.

He also praised the Chinese authorities for the communication and cooperation with international organizations fighting the coronavirus outbreak, which he described as a “complex and painful ordeal.” At time of writing, the coronavirus death toll in China stands at over 1,000, with roughly 43,000 people infected worldwide.

Also on rt.com Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,000 in China with over 43,000 infected worldwide

China was the first country to recognize the small island nation of 850,000 people after it gained its independence from France in 1975.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!