At least 8 killed, many reported injured in car bomb blast in Syria's Afrin (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A car bomb that exploded in Afrin, Syria has killed eight people and wounded others, according to media reports.

A video purportedly taken at the scene shows a large fire on a city street, as dark smoke billows from what appears to be the charred remains of a vehicle.

Car bomb explodes in Afrin, SyriaThis is a busy marketplace I walk through everyday. You cant tell now but those are residential apartments burning!#YPGTerrroristspic.twitter.com/OEhYamN8fy — Deana Lynn (@Deana_Lynn73) February 10, 2020

In December, a car bomb reportedly killed eight civilians and wounded dozens in Suluk, northern Syria. Turkey’s Defense Ministry blamed the attack on Kurdish militants resisting Turkey’s military operation in the region.

Also on rt.com Die or ask the Syrian government to take them in: The Kurdish militias simply have no other options

Like this story? Share it with a friend!