American in China’s Wuhan dies of coronavirus, first US citizen killed in fast-moving outbreak – reports
American in China’s Wuhan dies of coronavirus, first US citizen killed in fast-moving outbreak – reports

8 Feb, 2020 05:06
An American citizen staying in the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of a lethal virus sweeping China and beyond – has become the first US fatality in the outbreak, according to the American embassy in Beijing.

A US citizen has died of coronavirus in China, the country’s embassy told the New York Times. The patient succumbed to the disease in the city of Wuhan, an epicentre of epidemic that has already spread to more than 25 countries.

While little is yet known about the deceased, the American citizen passed away of the illness in Wuhan on Saturday, is one among over 700 people to be killed by the virus since December.

