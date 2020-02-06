 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 foreigners stabbed in tourist hotspot Maldives, police investigating links to EXTREMISM

6 Feb, 2020 08:38
3 foreigners stabbed in tourist hotspot Maldives, police investigating links to EXTREMISM
FILE PHOTO. Maldives police officers. ©REUTERS / Dinuka Liyanawatte
Maldives police are investigating three “suspected extremists” in a stabbing of three men, an Australian and two Chinese nationals. The attackers may be sympathizers of Islamic State terrorist group.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at Hulhumale, the fourth-largest island of the archipelago, according to a police report. The three victims are in stable condition.

Three people were arrested following the stabbing. Police said the attack was carried out by “suspected extremists” and added that they are investigating a video circulating on social media. Speculation has arisen that the attack was committed by local sympathizers of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). However, there has not been any official confirmation of this yet.

A well-known tropical resort, the Maldives archipelago is not particularly known for religious extremism. In 2007, however, a homemade bomb exploded near an Islamic center in the capital, Male, injuring 12 tourists from China, Britain, and Japan. Three men were sentenced to 15 years in jail in connection with the bombing, but the sentences for two of them were suspended a few years later.

