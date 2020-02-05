 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
52 injured in Istanbul plane accident – officials
WATCH 1st footage of plane that crash-landed at Turkish airport

5 Feb, 2020 15:54
WATCH 1st footage of plane that crash-landed at Turkish airport
A passenger plane is seen after skidded off the runway in Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, breaking into two, on February 05, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. © Getty Images/Anadolu Agency/Tansel Parlak
Footage showing a plane which overran the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport has been shared on social media and shows the aircraft in flames.

The video shows the plane broken in half, and appears to have been recorded from inside a moving vehicle or another plane at the airport.

Other footage gives an even grimmer perspective, as it is clear that the Pegasus Airlines aircraft actually split into three pieces when it overshot the runway and came to a stop on a grassy area nearby.

Miraculously, there were no fatalities among the 177 passengers according to Turkey’s transport minister, CNN Turk reported.

