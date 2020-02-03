China coronavirus death toll jumps to 426 with nearly 20,000 confirmed cases

The death toll linked to a fast moving viral outbreak sweeping China has risen to 426 – most in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the illness – with just shy of 20,000 cases worldwide, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 2,345 cases were confirmed in Hubei by Tuesday, as the novel coronavirus surpasses the scale of the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s and health authorities around the world continue to take aggressive steps to contain its spread.

Of the 426 confirmed fatalities, all but one have occurred in Mainland China, with an additional death in the Philippines involving a Chinese national who traveled from Wuhan, the city where the virus was first observed.

Also on rt.com Fear fueled by speculation & doomsday scenarios over coronavirus spread poses greater threat to global economy than the epidemic

Beyond China, some 155 cases have been confirmed across at least 25 nations, many of them in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, as well as in the United States, France, England, Russia and elsewhere.

While urging for preparedness in place of panic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday that the world may be “dangerously” ill-equipped for a pandemic, arguing that precautions against a widespread outbreak have “remained grossly inadequate” in a number of countries.

“For too long, the world has operated on a cycle of panic and neglect,” Tedros said at a WHO executive board meeting in Geneva. “We throw money at an outbreak, and when it’s over, we forget about it and do nothing to prevent the next one.”

Also on rt.com ‘All US has done could only spread fear’: China slams Washington for ‘stoking panic’ against Beijing over coronavirus

Despite the climbing disease toll, the number of recoveries has surpassed the deaths. Over 500 patients have bounced back from the illness in China, with several other patients recovering in Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Australia. Officials in Taiwan also announced on Sunday that a “cocktail” of HIV and other flu medicines led to a speedy recovery for one patient in the span of 48 hours.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, dubbed the outbreak “explosive” and “unprecedented” on Monday, with the director of the agency’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, telling reporters on Monday that health officials were “preparing as if this were the next pandemic.”

With 11 confirmed cases in the US, strict travel restrictions were put into effect on Sunday, which include denying entry to foreign nations who visited China 14 days prior to their arrival in the United States. US citizens who have traveled to Hubei province in the last two weeks will also be subject to mandatory quarantines. Similar measures have been put into place in dozens of other countries, ranging from outright travel bans to warnings and advisories.

Also on rt.com Clear racist element to hysteria over new coronavirus – Slavoj Zizek

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!