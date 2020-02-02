 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police shoot suspected stabber in Belgium – immediately after London attack (PHOTOS)

2 Feb, 2020 17:59
FILE PHOTO: Belgian police and military conduct a search in central Brussels following deadly attacks in Paris, 2015. © Reuters / Yves Herman
Police in the Belgian city of Ghent have shot an injured a knife-wielding woman, after she stabbed two people. The incident took place around an hour after a “terrorist” knifeman was shot dead by police in London.

According to Belgian news site HLN, a dark-skinned woman attacked two passers-by with a knife on the Bevrijdingslaan street in central Ghent. The woman reportedly stabbed one of her victims in the stomach. 

Armed police officers neutralized the woman with a gunshot to the hand, and she was taken into custody.

The two victims have been taken to hospital, but their condition is not believed to be serious.

An investigation has been opened, and the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has declined to comment at time of writing.

The attack came around an hour after police in London shot dead a suspected terrorist in the suburb of Streatham. The man attacked and injured three people with a knife, with one victim's injuries described by police as "life threatening."

In scenes similar to those in London, police in Ghent have cordoned off the Bevrijdingslaan, and emergency services are securing the area.

