At least 4 injured in grenade attack in India-controlled Kashmir, including civilians and military personnel

Four people, including two security personnel and two civilians, have been wounded in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the largest city in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, local police said.

Unidentified militants reportedly targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in the city, wounding two officers as well as two bystanders. A CRPF spokesperson told local media that those injured were transported to a hospital to receive treatment.

The explosion reportedly caused panic among bystanders who were shopping at a weekly flea market. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

