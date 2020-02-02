 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 4 injured in grenade attack in India-controlled Kashmir, including civilians and military personnel

2 Feb, 2020 08:32
Indian security forces personnel patrol a street in Srinagar January 10, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Four people, including two security personnel and two civilians, have been wounded in a grenade attack in Srinagar, the largest city in India-controlled Jammu and Kashmir, local police said.

Unidentified militants reportedly targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in the city, wounding two officers as well as two bystanders. A CRPF spokesperson told local media that those injured were transported to a hospital to receive treatment.

The explosion reportedly caused panic among bystanders who were shopping at a weekly flea market. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

