 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Woke don't get a joke? Ecuador's Moreno backpedals after suggesting women only report harassment by 'UGLY people'

2 Feb, 2020 07:23
Get short URL
Woke don't get a joke? Ecuador's Moreno backpedals after suggesting women only report harassment by 'UGLY people'
Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno is greeted by a supporter ©  AFP / Rodrigo BUENDIA
Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has apologized after claiming that women only consider unwanted sexual advances harassment if they come from unattractive men. His theory was not well received on social media.

Speaking at a conference in Ecuador's second-largest city, Guayaquil, Moreno told attendees that women have subjective criteria when it comes to reporting alleged harassment.

"That is to say, it is 'harassment' when it comes from an ugly person," he said. "But if the person is good looking... they usually do not think it is harassment."

He also suggested that men are constantly at risk of being falsely accused of harassment by women.

Also on rt.com Surrendering to the ‘woke army’? Hallmark apologizes after pulling ad featuring same-sex wedding

His comments sparked a predictable avalanche of outrage on social media, with Twitter users queuing to fire verbal volleys at the Ecuadorian leader.

Ecuadorians accused their president of trivializing sexual harassment and violence against women, with some even imploring Moreno to leave office before he damages their country further.

The backlash prompted an apology from the president, who wrote that he "did not intend to minimize an issue as serious as violence or abuse," and apologized if his comments were "understood that way."

However, some people argued that the mini-scandal was overblown. Several women responded to his comments by arguing that the president was clearly joking, and that there was no need to politicize something so trivial.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies