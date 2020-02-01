 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

French fishermen temporarily barred from waters off Normandy coast as Brexit takes hold

1 Feb, 2020 10:39
Get short URL
French fishermen temporarily barred from waters off Normandy coast as Brexit takes hold
French fishermen ©  REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French fishermen were among the first to feel the direct effects of Britain's exit from the European Union, after discovering that they are temporarily barred from waters that were governed by a now-defunct treaty.

Access to waters around Guernsey, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of Normandy, was granted under a European fisheries accord that expired automatically on Friday evening with the UK's departure from the bloc.

London still needs to negotiate a new trade agreement with Brussels, but a transition period will allow "business as usual" until the end of the year. However, Guernsey, a British crown dependency, has announced that it is implementing a new system that will give boats individual authorization to enter its waters. This means that French fishermen will be prohibited from entering the waters until the new policy is put in place – a process which is expected to take about a week.

Also on rt.com A pivot to China, a stronger economy or total collapse? Politicians & experts on what’s next for the UK post-Brexit

The French Agriculture Ministry confirmed that access by French vessels to Guernsey waters has been "temporarily suspended" for the time being.

The minor territorial hiccup illustrates the complicated variables that Britain must consider while trying to work toward a new trade deal with the EU. The bloc is London's biggest trading partner, making an economic agreement with Brussels a top priority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tory government.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies