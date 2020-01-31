 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brexit is a ‘sea change’ for Europe – Merkel spokesman

31 Jan, 2020 13:43
A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day, in London © Reuters / Toby Melvill
As Britain finally departs the European Union, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the UK’s exit as a ‘sea change’ for the bloc, in a statement that hit the same notes as a breakup letter.

“We regret [Brexit], and we think the majority of the German population feel the same, but we respect the decision,” Steffen Seibert said at a press conference on Thursday. Siebert added that Berlin hopes Britain will remain a “close partner and friend” of Germany.

Britain leaves the European Union at 11pm on Friday, three and a half years after voting to do so. A spokesman for Boris Johnson said that the Prime Minister will “celebrate Brexit” with a small party for staff, while Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has organized a celebration rally at London’s Parliament Square.

While Johnson and Farage may be celebrating their EU breakup, not everyone is in a celebratory mood. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will lead a protest march in Edinburgh, and there will be a candlelit vigil outside Scottish Parliament at 11pm.

