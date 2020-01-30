 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1st case of coronavirus confirmed in India, student in Kerala state tests positive

30 Jan, 2020 08:23
Medical staff at the Rajiv Ghandhi Government General hospital in Chennai, India, January 29, 2020. ©  REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
India has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. The infected individual has been hospitalized and is being closely monitored in the state of Kerala.

The patient reportedly caught the virus while studying at Wuhan University in China. While this is India’s first confirmed case of the virus, 10 other patients have been quarantined in the state of Maharashtra for possible exposure, local media reported.

The epidemic, which has already claimed an estimated 170 lives, originated in Wuhan, China.

China has experienced its deadliest day yet since the outbreak, with 38 new deaths reported over the last 24 hours. The virus has spread to more than a dozen countries, prompting governments to set up quarantine centers for citizens who were recently in China. Several cases of human-to-human transmission of the disease have been detected in Japan, Germany, and Vietnam.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening a meeting on Thursday to consider whether to declare the epidemic a global health emergency. The agency has expressed concern over the growing number of infections, as well as reports that people who did not travel to China have tested positive for the virus.

