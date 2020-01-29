 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Brussels bids the UK farewell after rubber stamping their exit from the EU
HomeWorld News

WATCH: Stranded Chinese passengers applaud as plane reroutes to quarantined Wuhan

29 Jan, 2020 17:03
Get short URL
WATCH: Stranded Chinese passengers applaud as plane reroutes to quarantined Wuhan
© Juneyao Airlines / Weibo
The crew of a Juneyao Airlines flight from Osaka to Shanghai volunteered to take stranded tourists directly to quarantined Wuhan after seeking special dispensation from Chinese authorities in an incredible display of solidarity.

Flight HO1340 was scheduled to depart at 7:55pm local time from Osaka in Japan and land at its destination, Shanghai at approximately 9:30pm. However, at the request of tourists on board, the airline sought, and received, permission to reroute in China’s airspace and make a detour to Wuhan.

The 11 crew all volunteered to operate the flight while wearing masks, goggles, and gloves. 

Some 94 of the passengers were left stranded after a wave of flight cancellations as the coronavirus outbreak gathered pace, but were finally brought to Wuhan, the heart of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“The flight is heading to Wuhan, welcome home,” the flight attendant said to rapturous applause from those on board. Upon landing, those on board from other regions were transferred to another flight to Shanghai.

Also on rt.com ‘Wuhan, you can do it!’: Quarantined residents sing from their balconies in stirring VIDEOS

The crew voluntarily agreed to be quarantined for 14 days and when the plane eventually returned to Shanghai, it was reportedly thoroughly disinfected. 

The Shanghai-based airline also unloaded 19 boxes of protective outfits and masks purchased in Japan. Juneyao announced that it will transport another 30,000 protective outfits and other supplies from Japan and other countries, including Thailand and Finland, to Wuhan and other Chinese regions affected by the outbreak. 

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus has so far infected 5,974 people in China alone, of which at least 132 people have died. Cases have also been reported throughout Asia, North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies