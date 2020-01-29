Paris ‘will study’ Trump’s Israel-Palestine proposal, says reaching just and lasting peace is paramount

France says it welcomes the effort of US President Donald Trump to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but it needs to take the legitimate aspirations of both sides into account.

The so-called “deal of the century”, which was unveiled by the US leader on Tuesday, suggests creating a Palestinian state in the form of several connected enclaves enclosed by Israeli territory, which would have to get permission from Israel for its security arrangement and international relationships.

Responding to the plan, a French foreign ministry spokesperson said Paris believed that the solution to the conflict is a “two-state solution in accordance with international law” that would ensure “a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.”

“France welcomes President Trump’s efforts and will study closely the peace program he has presented,” the statement added. France will be “taking into account legitimate aspirations of both the Israelis and the Palestinians” with regards to the plan.

Trump’s deal was embraced by the Israeli government, but the Palestinians rejected it, with PA President Mahmoud Abbas calling it a “conspiracy” and “a big no” for his people.

