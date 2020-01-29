 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crucial Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after reported rocket attack

29 Jan, 2020 08:17
FILE PHOTO. Vehicles en rout to Afghanistan line up in Torkham in March, 2017. ©Global Look Press via ZUMA Press)
The Torkham border crossing, one of the principle land connections between Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been shut down for all traffic. It comes after a reported rocket attack from the Afghan side.

The road passing by Torkham leads to the Afghan capital, Kabul through Jalalabad. On the Pakistani side, the crossing is connected to the capital, Islamabad through Peshawar. Torkham was temporarily shut down by the Pakistani authorities on Wednesday, with officials citing security concerns, according to media reports. The closure was said to be prompted by a rocket attack at the checkpoint, which left two Pakistani soldiers injured.

Local Afghan officials cited by media say talks are underway to reopen the crossing.

Since September 2019, the Torkham crossing, which is used by thousands of people daily, has operated around the clock. Previously, it was opened only for 12 hours a day.

