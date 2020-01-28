Trump tweets proposed Palestine map showing Syria's Golan Heights as part of Israel, tunnel linking West Bank and Gaza

US President Donald Trump has tweeted a map showing proposed new Israel-Palestine borders, shortly after unveiling a peace plan for a two-state solution which would involve the formation of a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem.

Posting the tweet in both Arabic and English, Trump wrote: “This is what a future State of Palestine can look like, with a capital in parts of East Jerusalem.”

This is what a future State of Palestine can look like, with a capital in parts of East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/39vw3pPrAL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

The “conceptual map” shows that a tunnel would connect the West Bank to Gaza on the Mediterranean coast. It also envisions a "high-tech manufacturing industrial zone" for Palestine, as well as a "residential and agricultural" zone.

The map also shows Syria’s Golan Heights — annexed by Israel in 1981 — as part of the state of Israel. The Trump administration recognized Israel’s ‘sovereignty’ over the region last year, despite it being illegal under international law.

Trump released the details of the long-delayed 80-page plan at the White House on Tuesday, where he was joined by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who called the plan a “realistic path to a durable peace.”

Trump also posted a tweet in Hebrew, assuring that he will "always stand" with Israel and the Jewish people. "I strongly support their safety and security and their right to live in their historic homeland. It's time for peace!" his tweet said.

The plan has already been rejected by Palestinian figures and slammed by Iran as a biased deal made solely "between the Zionist regime [of Israel] and America.”

