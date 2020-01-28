Tsunami warning issued for Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

The coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands could face "hazardous tsunami waves" following a 7.3 to 7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean Sea.

The International Tsunami Information Center has also issued a tsunami warning for Belize, Honduras, Mexico.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the strait between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday.

The earthquake had a 10 km depth and occurred just northwest of Jamaica by 117 km.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 7.3, but has now been upgraded to a 7.7.

Footage has shown people in Jamaica feeling the effects of the earthquake.

Citizens in Kingston, which is on the far side of the island, reported to the the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) website that they felt a quake that lasted less then a minute.

Testimonials have also come in through the site from people on the Cayman Islands saying they felt the effects of the earthquake.

“Whole house was shaking,” wrote one person who said they lived in the Cayman Islands about 251 km from the epicenter of the quake.

The Cayman Islands Disaster Management Agency has told citizens who are near the shore or in low-level areas to "evacuate" vertically" as a precaution.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW