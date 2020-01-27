 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Greatest danger for democracy’: Iranian president seeks greater inclusivity in election process after 10,000 candidates banned

27 Jan, 2020 15:37
Get short URL
‘Greatest danger for democracy’: Iranian president seeks greater inclusivity in election process after 10,000 candidates banned
FILE PHOTO A woman casts her ballot during Iran's parliamentary election at a mosque in southern Tehran March 2, 2012. © REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has taken aim at how the Islamic Republic handles elections. After the Guardian Council barred almost two-thirds of candidates from running, Rouhani called for “competition and participation.”

With the parliamentary elections on the horizon, President Rouhani spoke to provincial governors about the electoral process. Rouhani criticized the way the Islamic Republic deals with elections in general, and the actions of Iran’s Guardian Council of the Constitution specifically.

The council, which decides who can run for office, has so far barred almost 10,000 candidates, including 92 current members of parliament, who will not be able to run for re-election. Most of these are reformers and moderate conservatives.

This unprecedented number of disqualifications could push Iran away from being a democracy, Rouhani warned.

The greatest danger for democracy and national sovereignty is the day when elections become a formality. May God never bring this day.

With so many candidates disqualified, Rouhani’s alliance of moderate conservatives and reformers is going to have a harder time holding onto their majority.

Despite the current state of the Iranian elections, the president asked all Iranians to still vote, even if they “may not have enough trust to go to the ballot box.”

Also on rt.com Disaster for Europe: Iran blasts EU for buckling to Trump & acting like 'strong man' against Tehran

February’s election comes at a difficult time for Iran. Tehran continues to suffer under tough sanctions over its nuclear program, which came back with a vengeance after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and actively pushed other nations to stop doing business with Tehran. Recently, tensions with Washington escalated further after a US missile strike killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January, which in turn led to Iran accidentally downing a Ukrainian passenger plane outside Tehran, after confusing it for an American cruise missile.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies