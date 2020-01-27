 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Mongolia closes border with China, shuts down ALL universities & training centers to stop coronavirus spread

27 Jan, 2020 09:31
Get short URL
Mongolia closes border with China, shuts down ALL universities & training centers to stop coronavirus spread
FILE PHOTO A truck convoy near the border with China in the Gobi Desert, Mongolia. October 2017. © Reuters / B. Rentsendorj
China’s northern neighbor Mongolia has decided to close border crossings and all universities across the country, in a bid to stop the rapid spread of the previously-unknown coronavirus that has killed more than 80 people.

All border crossings with China will remain closed for vehicles and pedestrians from Monday until March 2, the state-run Montsame News Agency reported, citing a government meeting. No restrictions were placed on railways and air travel.

All universities, vocational training centers and the popular Nairamdal international youth camp will also be closed during this time period.

The government of the landlocked country to China’s north had earlier shut down schools and kindergartens in its effort to contain the spread of the virus. Officials are currently working to repatriate 31 students from Wuhan, the central Chinese city hit hardest by the outbreak. There have not been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Mongolia so far.

A total of 81 have people died in China since the start of the outbreak, and 15 major cities in the central Hubei Province have been quarantined.

Also on rt.com Chinese coronavirus spreads with no visible symptoms as death toll grows to 80, nearly 2,800 infected worldwide

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies