Israel strikes Gaza in response to rocket fire & balloon launches
26 Jan, 2020 18:07
Israeli forces are striking Hamas targets in Gaza for a second day, responding to projectile launches from there. It comes as PM Benjamin Netanyahu is touting the peace “deal of the century," already rejected by the Palestinians.
In response to the rocket and explosive balloons launched from #Gaza at #Israel, we just struck a Hamas military post in Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 26, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW