'I can see the light': WATCH rescuers save 2yo girl & her mother after they spent 24 HOURS trapped under rubble in Turkey

An injured mother and her baby girl spent nearly a whole day buried under debris after a deadly earthquake struck several cities in eastern Turkey.

Rescuers heard the woman's faint voice coming from deep under the rubble on Saturday, nearly 24 hours after a multi-story apartment complex in Elazig, eastern Turkey was demolished by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake. Ayse Yildiz told the first response team that she and her two-year-old daughter Yusra were trapped and could not get out on their own. "I can see the light. Please, be quick," the woman was quoted as saying as rescuers rushed to clear the debris.

Luckily, the mother and daughter were saved in time. A video, filmed by a local news crew, shows the rescuers first extracting the baby girl, who emerged conscious and covered in dust. Several hours later, they pulled out her injured mother, who was then evacuated on a stretcher.

#SONDAKİKA Enkazdan 24 saat sonra çıkarılan ve umutları bir kez daha yeşerten 2 buçuk yaşındaki Yüsra'nın ağzından ilk çıkan söz "anne" olmuştu. Annesi Ayşe Yıldız da kızından tam 4 saat sonra, depremin 28'inci saatinde kurtarıldı pic.twitter.com/rxXNXJK2z7 — Habertürk TV (@HaberturkTV) January 26, 2020

Overall, 35 people were killed in the earthquake, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday. A total of 45 residents have been rescued from the debris since Friday.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!