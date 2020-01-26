 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 killed as US embassy car ‘rams into vehicle’ in Islamabad – reports

26 Jan, 2020 13:49
FILE PHOTO. Traffic in Islamabad. © Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency
Two people were reported killed and four others injured after a US embassy car apparently jumped a red light and rammed into the side of another vehicle in the Pakistani capital. Local reports claim a woman and a man have died.

The driver of the embassy car is said to be a Pakistani citizen. He was arrested after the incident, local media say, citing Islamabad police.

The two victims are reportedly the driver of the car that was hit and his female passenger. The injured parties also include a young girl, who is said to be in critical condition.

Conflicting media reports say the man actually survived the collision.

A similar fatal traffic incident involving US diplomatic staff caused a major rift in 2018. Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall, who was serving as a military attache in Islamabad, was accused of killing a 22-year-old motorcyclist after jumping a red light in an SUV. Pakistani authorities even prevented him from leaving the country until he agreed a compensation deal with the dead man's family.

