India marks 71st Republic Day with grand show of military might & cultural diversity (WATCH LIVE)

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day with a grand parade, showcasing of the nation's military might, history and cultural diversity, with visiting Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro as chief guest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ceremony visiting the National War Memorial, where he paid tributes to soldiers who died fighting for the country.