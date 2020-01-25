 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Ancient ‘Vampire’ star spied sucking the life out of celestial giant by NASA’s planet-hunting probe

25 Jan, 2020 09:50
Get short URL
Ancient ‘Vampire’ star spied sucking the life out of celestial giant by NASA’s planet-hunting probe
Kepler spotted a white dwarf star pulling material off its brown dwarf companion. Illustration: © NASA and L. Hustak (STScI)
NASA’s planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft has witnessed the remains of an ancient star thirstily draining material from its giant celestial companion, in a remarkable interaction known as a super-outburst.

This star system consists of a ‘White Dwarf’ star with a 'Brown Dwarf’ companion that’s roughly 10 percent the size of its rapacious neighbour. White Dwarfs are what stars become when they have exhausted their nuclear fuel, while Brown Dwarfs are huge celestial bodies that are larger than the largest planets but smaller than the smallest stars.

The extraordinary event was identified by researchers mining data from the retired Kepler probe, which has scanned space in search of Earth-sized planets orbiting stars. 

Also on rt.com One of the brightest explosions ever seen was actually a giant star EATING its neighbor – study

The unfortunate Brown Dwarf circles the White Dwarf star every 83 minutes at a distance of only 250,000 miles (400,000km) – equivalent to the average distance between the Earth and Moon. 

The exhausted star’s powerful gravity rips matter from the brown dwarf, sucking away its essence like a vampire. The stripped material then swirls toward the white dwarf, creating a large disk around the ancient stellar remnant.

The interaction saw the star brightened by a factor of 1,600 over less than a day, before slowly fading.

Kepler was the only instrument capable of witnessing the super-outburst, because the star system was too close to the Sun from Earth’s perspective. The probe was able to catch the stunning event because of its rapid cadence of observations, which were recorded every 30 minutes. 

RT
Artist's rendering of the Kepler spacecraft. © Wikimedia Commons

The super-outburst was discovered hidden in Kepler’s archive by a team of scientists. “In a sense, we discovered this system accidentally,” lead researcher Ryan Ridden-Harper explained. “We weren’t specifically looking for a super-outburst. We were looking for any sort of transient.” 

The detection of the super-outburst has raised hopes for the possibility of discovering other rare events hidden in Kepler’s archives. The team is now set to pore over the probe’s data to see what else it witnessed during its decade scanning space.

Also on rt.com Inferno planets & the Goldilocks zone: Here are Kepler’s most awesome discoveries (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies