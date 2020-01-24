 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dozens of Indian students TRAPPED in Wuhan as China scrambles to stop spread of deadly coronavirus

24 Jan, 2020 06:36
A worker sanitizes the square in front of the Hankou Railway Station, closed after the city of Wuhan was locked down following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 23, 2020. ©  Reuters
A group of young Indians studying medicine in Wuhan, China have found themselves trapped in the city, as Beijing rushes to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan, home to 11 million people, has been put on lockdown by authorities in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Restrictions were also placed on two nearby cities, creating a quarantine of nearly 18 million people in total.

Among them are 25 Indian students who attend Wuhan University's College of Medicine. The medical students will likely be trapped in the city until health officials give the all clear. Chinese soldiers and SWAT teams have been deployed to ensure that no one tries to slip through the city-wide quarantine, while trains and planes out of the city have been indefinitely suspended.

Some 14 Indian students interning at a hospital in Yichang, about 186 miles (300km) from Wuhan, were more fortunate. Free to travel, the group have reportedly already taken a flight back to India.

The Indian Embassy in Beijing said it was closely monitoring the ongoing health emergency, noting that Chinese authorities have pledged to provide aid to all residents of Wuhan.

The outbreak, which began in Wuhan, has killed at least 25 people and infected more than 800.

