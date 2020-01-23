 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Impressive fighter jet formations & daring female motorcyclists: India gears up for Republic Day parade (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

23 Jan, 2020 08:29
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rest during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 21, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Cities across India are making final preparations for Republic Day celebrations, as Delhi holds a traffic-clogging full dress rehearsal for the main parade.

Celebrated on January 26, Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India, ratified in 1950, came into effect. The main event, the Delhi Republic Day parade, is held at the Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in the nation’s capital.

Photographs and videos posted to social media showcase the diverse array of military units and hardware that will be put on display during the Delhi parade, as well as smaller ceremonies across India.

Police and other para-military units will also participate in the celebration. Female members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will showcase their biking prowess with some dazzling motorcycle acrobatics.

The parade will also feature Captain Tania Shergill, who will become the first woman Parade Adjutant to preside over Republic Day festivities.

Spectators spotted Indian Air Force fighter jets and Chinooks practicing flybys above the skies of Delhi.

The preparations have caused some unavoidable inconvenience for commuters, however. Delhi police announced that traffic on Rajpath has been restricted until the rehearsal finishes on Thursday. The boulevard will also be closed on Saturday till the parade concludes the next day, officials said. Airspace has also been restricted and law enforcement has asked the public to keep an eye out for suspicious objects or persons.

