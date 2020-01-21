 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Protests continue in Beirut after Lebanon forms new Hezbollah-approved government

21 Jan, 2020 22:55
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister during an anti-government protest in Beirut, Lebanon, January 18, 2020. ©  Reuters / Mohamed Azakir
Even after the formation of a new government in Lebanon, heated demonstrations in the streets of Beirut show no signs of slowing down, with protesters continuing to trade blows with security forces in on-and-off clashes.

The ongoing unrest comes as a new government was announced on Tuesday, following the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri and amid the worst economic crisis Lebanon has faced in decades. An agreement reached between Hezbollah and its allies in parliament made Hassan Diab the new prime minister, and created a fresh cabinet consisting of 20 members.

The demonstrations were sparked last year over a tax hike, but the protests have since expanded to voice discontent over government corruption and a collapsing economy, demanding an independent judiciary and the recovery of embezzled public funds.

