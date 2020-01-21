 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

2 Indian personnel killed in clash in Kashmir – report

21 Jan, 2020 10:02
Get short URL
2 Indian personnel killed in clash in Kashmir – report
FILE PHOTO Indian security presonnel in Srinagar, Kashmir on September 27,2019. © Tauseef Mustafa / AFP
An Indian officer and a policeman were killed during a fight with militants in the Indian-controlled part of disputed Kashmir on Tuesday, local media said.

The clash took place near the city of Awantipora in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, ANI News reported.

According to the report, an Indian military officer and a policeman have lost their lives.
Police confirmed an “encounter” with militants but have not revealed any details so far.

Police confirmed an “encounter” with militants but have not revealed any details so far.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies