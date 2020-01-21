2 Indian personnel killed in clash in Kashmir – report

An Indian officer and a policeman were killed during a fight with militants in the Indian-controlled part of disputed Kashmir on Tuesday, local media said.

The clash took place near the city of Awantipora in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, ANI News reported.

According to the report, an Indian military officer and a policeman have lost their lives.

Police confirmed an “encounter” with militants but have not revealed any details so far.

Correction: Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K) encounter: One Indian Army jawan and one SPO* of J&K Police have lost their lives during the encounter. #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/P4NkBdrTN4 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

