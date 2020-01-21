2 Indian personnel killed in clash in Kashmir – report
The clash took place near the city of Awantipora in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state, ANI News reported.
According to the report, an Indian military officer and a policeman have lost their lives.
Police confirmed an “encounter” with militants but have not revealed any details so far.
Correction: Awantipora, Pulwama (J&K) encounter: One Indian Army jawan and one SPO* of J&K Police have lost their lives during the encounter. #JammuAndKashmirpic.twitter.com/P4NkBdrTN4— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020
