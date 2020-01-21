980-pound strongman nicknamed ‘Pakistani Hulk’ is looking for a ‘heavyweight’ bride
Hailing from Mardan in northern Pakistan, Arbab Khizer Hayat is 6ft 6in (197cm) tall and weighs around 980lb (444kg). He has been on a desperate quest for love in recent years, since his parents want him to get married, the 27-year-old strongman told the Daily Mail.
“I need a heavyweight wife so I do not hurt her. All the women who have wanted to marry me so far have been too skinny,” Hayat said, explaining why “an average woman” would be a bad match for him.
#Arbab Khizer Hayat alias Khan #Baba calls himself the Pakistani Hulk. pic.twitter.com/TJtdEgFJvK— Mohsin Ahmed (@MohsinAhmed_S) January 11, 2017
“I want to meet a woman who weighs at least 220lb [100kg], and she has to be above 6ft 4in [192cm] tall, so we look right together,” he noted, adding that he has already rejected “200-300 girls” because they did not fit the desired parameters.
A celebrity in his hometown, Hayat performs various stunts to showcase his strength. Videos circulating online show him pulling tractors, buses, and cars with a rope, as well as lifting cars with one hand.
To maintain his shape, Hayat consumes fours chickens, 36 eggs, 7lb (3kg) of meat and 5 liters of milks a day. The man told local media that he plans to enter world weightlifting competitions and become a star with the WWE.Also on rt.com 'I'll tear his head off!' Brazilian 'Hulk' muscles in on Iranian 'Hulk' MMA debut fight
