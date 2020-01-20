Multiple rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone, trigger sirens at US embassy

Three rockets have exploded inside Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

At least two explosions went off near the US Embassy on Monday night, while a third rocket also landed elsewhere in the Green Zone complex, according to security sources. The attack was launched from a district on the outskirts of Baghdad.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an area near the complex, where emergency sirens could be heard blaring.

The attack comes on the heels of a series of similar incidents in recent weeks, with another rocket salvo fired near Camp Taji – a US coalition base north of Baghdad – last Tuesday, wounding at least one Iraqi soldier. Days prior, eight Katyusha rockets hit the Al-Balad air base, another facility housing US troops, injuring four Iraqi personnel. No group has taken responsibility for the attacks.

