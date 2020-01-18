Clashes, tear gas, protest camp set on fire as demonstrations get violent in Beirut, Lebanon (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Lebanon’s capital Beirut has once again been plunged into chaos amid massive protests. Police had to use tear gas and water cannon to disperse angry crowds demanding an end to the power vacuum, while a tent camp was set on fire.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has asked the national army to restore peace and order on the streets of Beirut, as the city saw fierce clashes between protesters and security forces. Aoun called on the military to “protect the safety of peaceful protesters and of public and private property.”

Army storming the crowd with their reinforcements. Just more scare tactics. #Beirutpic.twitter.com/6u29chqyWs — Samah Hadid سماح (@samahhadid) January 18, 2020

Crowds have taken to the streets of Beirut in a massive protest against Lebanon’s soaring debt, which stands at about $87 billion, equal to more than 150 percent of GDP. The public unrest is also fueled by an almost three-months-long power vacuum and by a crippling economic crisis.

The rallies, held under the slogan “We will not pay the price,” soon descended into violence, as crowds of protesters sought to break through police cordons around the parliament, prompting officers to use tear gas.

Live from #Beirut - where electricity is cut from the whole Martyr square. Police is cracking down on protestors now. Numbers are still big. Teargas pouring like rain every 5 minutes. #lebanon#LebanonProtestspic.twitter.com/4XVbsd6rXB — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) January 18, 2020

The protesters pelted police with stones and firecrackers. Others removed street signs and metal barriers, and hurled them at officers. Police responded with water cannons. Clouds of tear gas also soon filled the streets in the city center, scene of some of the most intense standoffs between the demonstrators and the law enforcement.

At least 75 people were injured in the Beirut clashes, the Lebanese Red Cross/Red Crescent has told AP, adding that 30 of them were hospitalized while the rest were treated in situ. The demonstrators blocked several roads leading to the city center.

Protests in downtown Beirut already getting spicy. Protesters trying to break into parliament. Police using water cannon. We’ve seen 2 injuries. No big crowds yet, but it’s early pic.twitter.com/Ey7ncIqK4n — Liz Sly (@LizSly) January 18, 2020

At some point, a tent camp, erected by the protesters in one of Beirut’s central districts months ago, caught on fire. The flames quickly engulfed dozens of tents leading to a major blaze right in the city center.

#Lebanon 🇱🇧: chaotic night in #Beirut, security forces fire tear gas at protesters and burn down tents after stopping a protest march towards parliament.#لبنان__ينتفضpic.twitter.com/Y490b3P9nP — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) January 18, 2020

Some people on Twitter suggested security forces might have set the tents on fire to stop a crowd from marching on parliament. However, the exact cause of the blaze still remains unclear and there have been no official comments on this matter.

This massive fire has been set by security forces in downtown #Beirut. pic.twitter.com/RbU5h8KR2Z — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) January 18, 2020

Massive protests have repeatedly been gripping Beirut and other Lebanese cities for months, despite Lebanese PM Saad Hariri’s resignation in October. No government has been formed ever since, as political parties continue to argue over its composition. The protesters, which had accused Hariri of corruption, demand that all posts in the new government are assumed solely by independent technocrats.

The public anger is not directed only against the government: lately, protesters have blocked major highways and vandalized some bank offices as they began the so-called “week of wrath.”

