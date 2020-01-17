 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Being funny not our strong suit’: SEDUCTION visa joke by German Foreign Office causes Twitter backlash & apology

17 Jan, 2020 16:37
Get short URL
‘Being funny not our strong suit’: SEDUCTION visa joke by German Foreign Office causes Twitter backlash & apology
FILE PHOTO: Updated German passports shown to the media in Berlin, 2017 © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch
Germany’s Foreign Office was left egg-faced after cracking a joke about visa approval. Office staff issued a hasty apology to the foreigners they’d offended and acknowledged that they probably don’t have a future in comedy.

Germany’s reputation for comedy is as well-known as Ireland’s reputation for sobriety. Still, the country’s Foreign Office tried its hand at humor on Thursday, contributing to the trending hashtag ‘#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords.’

“Your visa got approved” was the FO’s contribution, but commenters on Twitter were unimpressed.

“This is not funny!” one man tweeted. “There are thousands of people who’re waiting for their visas to get approved in order to come and get treatment, study etc. that’s simply the real face of you guys!”

Though other commenters did find the tweet funny, the FO backed off and deleted it, posting an explanation later on Thursday night. “Being funny is apparently not always our strong suit,” the office account tweeted. “We deleted the tweet below and apologize to all who were offended by this. We know the visa process is complex, and visa decisions can deeply affect peoples’ lives. Our colleagues take these decisions very seriously.”

This in turn saw some Twitter backlash, with critics suggesting people needed to “chill a little” and not be “too uptight.”

Whatever about the office’s attempt at humor, at least they used the correct number of words. Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted five: “Some beer, chocolate & waffles.” France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs played to a national stereotype and stuck to: "Hi, I’m French.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies