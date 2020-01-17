 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Biased & agenda-driven’: PM Modi’s party takes aim at Bezos-owned WaPo as Indian shopkeepers rise up against Amazon

17 Jan, 2020 15:02
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Washington Post has taken heat from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, whose official lamented its coverage as local traders voiced outrage over perceived aggression by another Bezos venture, Amazon.

There’s “a lot of problems” in how the newspaper is reporting from India, Vijay Chauthaiwale, chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) foreign affairs department, told Reuters.

“The Washington Post’s editorial policy is highly biased and agenda driven,” the official explained, without highlighting any examples.

He previously complained about foreign coverage of Indian-controlled Kashmir which was recently stripped of its decades-long autonomy, alleging blatant bias against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swipe at the newspaper nearly coincided with Bezos’ trip to India. The founder of Amazon – who also owns the Washington Post – has been trying to aggressively pivot to India’s burgeoning online retail market.

Amazon already employs over 60,000 staff in India and has pledged to invest $5.5 billion. The retail giant has also committed to building a giant “campus” in Hyderabad – a hi-tech hub – that would accommodate over 15,000 employees.

But Indians from all walks of life – from the elite to those making a living from small businesses – have been unappreciative of Amazon’s plans. The firm “is not doing a favor to India,” Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal asserted this week.

Meanwhile, dozens of small shop owners took to the streets of New Delhi during Bezos’ visit, claiming that Amazon was already hammering their business by lowering prices and working with large retailers.

RT
Members of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) protest against Bezos' trip to India © REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Some likened Amazon’s strategy to that of the notorious East India Company which paved the way for the British conquest of India. They claimed that huge online companies like Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart have indulged in “predatory pricing,” describing Bezos as an “economic terrorist.”

