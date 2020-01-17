Louvre museum CLOSED as French pension-reform protesters block entrances (VIDEOS)

Tourists hoping to see some of the most famous works of art in the world had their plans upset on Friday as the pension-reform protests that have swept across France sprang up outside the Louvre museum in Paris.

Dozens of demonstrators were in high spirits as they gathered at the entrance to the famous museum, chanting slogans and singing songs on a grey day in the French capital.

Des grévistes de la CGT et de Solidaires bloquent l'entrée du musée du Louvre #greve17janvierpic.twitter.com/8ShydoGO5p — Jonathan Moadab (@MoadabJ) January 17, 2020

The landmark was chosen as a demonstration site because it is where French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated his victory in the May 2017 presidential election.

Musée du Louvre en grève pic.twitter.com/Slq4go2BWI — Véronique Bontemps (@VeronekBontemps) January 17, 2020

The museum stamped its website with a notice alerting potential visitors that it couldn’t guarantee entrance and their trip might be in vain. “Due to public strikes, the museum may open later and some exhibition rooms may remain closed. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding,” it read.

"Anche se #Macron non vuole siamo qui "Questa mattina l'accesso al museo del Louvre è interrotto da uno sciopero.I turisti in fila si godono lo spettacolo.⁦@CgtSemm⁩ #Parigi#Francia#GreveGeneralepic.twitter.com/FiyMz3Icmd — Alessandro 7 (@AlessandroCere7) January 17, 2020

Each day between 30,000 and 50,000 visitors traipse through the gilded halls of the extraordinary museum. Friday’s demonstration saw a very long queue form outside the famous pyramid entrance, with Le Parisien newspaper reporting that some of the frustrated visitors booed the strikers.

Le Louvre fermé. Bloqué par 30 manifestants sud et cgt.Des milliersde visiteurs en attente pic.twitter.com/iOshG9xUeB — jmphiphi (@jmphiphi) January 17, 2020

Friday marked the 44th consecutive day of protests over the hotly contested pension reforms, which have continued despite government concessions last week.

