Police launch manhunt after India's infamous 'Doctor Bomb' disappears day before his parole ends

A convicted terrorist known in India as "Doctor Bomb" has vanished, after being temporarily released on parole. Jalees Ansari was serving a life sentence for his alleged role in bomb attacks across India.

The 68-year-old was reported missing by his family shortly before his 21-day parole was scheduled to end. Ansari had been ordered to report to Mumbai police every day, but failed to turn up on Thursday. His son later came to the police and explained that his father had woken up early and left their home – and hasn't been seen since.

The Mahrashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), a branch of the Mumbai police, have reportedly launched a manhunt to find him and return him to prison. Law enforcement officials told media that there was a chance that the 'doctor' might voluntarily surrender at a different police station.

Also on rt.com Thick red line: India and Pakistan may have no peace in 2020, just the seeds of hope

He was granted parole for 21 days after successfully petitioning the Supreme Court.

A doctor by profession, Ansari has been in jail since 1994, after he was arrested and convicted for his alleged role in a series of bombings. He is believed to have provided bomb-making instructions to terrorist groups such as the Indian Mujahideen. In total, Ansari is accused of having a hand in an estimated 50 bomb attacks across India.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!