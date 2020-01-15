Reddit down for users in parts of US and Europe

Reddit, the social news aggregation site, has stopped working for users in the eastern US and parts of western Europe.

The website is failing to load for users in the affected areas and returning a “504 Gateway Time-out” error message. DownDetector.com has registered thousands of problems with the website in the past couple of hours.

Some of its regular users vented their frustration at the outage on Twitter, while others found a temporary workaround by accessing it through an older version of the site or ‘Old Reddit.’

Reddit is down pic.twitter.com/JKRt3p933o — maybe it’s maeby (@ca11memaeby) January 15, 2020

Something doesn't add up here. Reddit has been down from here for at least 45 minutes yet their status page says everything is OK. pic.twitter.com/Pzu7fitu35 — Neil Craig (@tdp_org) January 15, 2020

