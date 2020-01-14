Syrian air defenses are intercepting attack on air base in Homs – state media

An attack on Syrian military’s T4 airbase in central Homs Province was intercepted by the country’s air defenses, SANA news agency reported.

The facility was targeted with missiles and drones and some of them were shot down.

T4 or Tiyas Military Airbase has been struck by The Israeli Air Force on several occasions in recent years. In April 2018, an attack on the base killed seven Iranian military advisers and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, who were stationed there to assist Syria in fighting terrorists.

