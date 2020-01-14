 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian air defenses are intercepting attack on air base in Homs – state media
14 Jan, 2020 20:51
An attack on Syrian military’s T4 airbase in central Homs Province was intercepted by the country’s air defenses, SANA news agency reported.

The facility was targeted with missiles and drones and some of them were shot down.

T4 or Tiyas Military Airbase has been struck by The Israeli Air Force on several occasions in recent years. In April 2018, an attack on the base killed seven Iranian military advisers and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, who were stationed there to assist Syria in fighting terrorists.

