France, Germany & UK blame Iran for violating nuclear deal ‘key restrictions’, trigger mechanism to investigate ‘non-commitment’

The European trio, comprised of France, Germany, and the UK, invoked a dispute mechanism under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which hangs in the balance following the US’ withdrawal from it and Tehran’s retaliatory measures.

Iran rolled back its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) following the death of its most influential military leader, Qassem Soleimani, in an American drone strike. Now, a fresh joint statement by Paris, Berlin and London insists it had “no legal grounds to cease implementing the provisions of the agreement.”

We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism.

Meanwhile, the three countries made it clear that they “are not joining a campaign to implement maximum pressure against Iran,” disavowing potential suspicions of siding with Washington.

Our hope is to bring Iran back into full compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA.

Activating the mechanism – which is only possible if one or more signatories suspect a non-compliance with the deal – could eventually lead to the UN Security Council deciding whether to bring back sanctions against Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW