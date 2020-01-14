Dozens killed as heavy snow & rain hits Pakistan, triggering AVALANCHES (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Dozens of people have been killed and many are reported missing after heavy snow and rain hit Balochistan, Pakistan and Pakistani-held region of Kashmir. Bad weather caused traffic disruption on key highways.

In Pakistani-held Kashmir, extreme winter weather claimed at least 57 lives in one day, government officials said, as cited by Reuters. Avalanches stranded many villagers in the region’s Neelum Valley following heavy rain that also triggered landslides. Scores have been reported missing and are feared dead.

Terrible news coming up from valley. Massive #avalanche, several people have lost their lives, houses & shops are damaged. Ya Allah Reham!#NeelumValley#Pakistanpic.twitter.com/MUTCfXZaVH — Asim Jofa (@asimjofa) January 14, 2020

Pakistan’s Balochistan province has been hit hard as well; 17 people are reportedly dead after heavy snowfall destroyed several houses. The severe weather also paralyzed highways and led to power outages, as emergency workers scrambled to provide assistance to those trapped in snow-hit areas.

Quetta, Pakistan deluged in snow today.Quetta to Karachi route blocked due to heavy snowfall, hundreds of people stranded at Mastung. pic.twitter.com/cKqRcnjSNR — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) January 13, 2020

One video shows Red Crescent volunteers trying to help stranded motorists.

A freezing cold snap has dumped heavy snow in Pakistan, closing roads, cutting off lines of communication and bringing deadly avalanches.#RedCrescent staff and volunteers bring 💪🏽to help stranded motorists. Thank you @PRC_official! pic.twitter.com/NKlDnCiQaR — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) January 14, 2020

Photographs posted on social media reveal villages covered in snow. Aircraft were grounded in Balochistan’s capital Quetta, local media reported. Airport authorities said that they lacked necessary equipment to de-ice planes and clear the runways.

This is Zarghoon Road Quetta today local administration removing snow to avoid difficulties for the local public good work by @jam_kamal and his associates these operations are going on from Quetta to Ziarat,Pishin,Chaman and Mastung pic.twitter.com/7eLZaYdNg9 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) January 12, 2020

Grave winter conditions caused fatalities in neighboring India and Afghanistan as well.

At least 10 people were killed in several avalanches that hit Indian-held Kashmir. Afghan authorities blamed severe cold weather conditions and heavy snow for causing the death of 39 people in the past two weeks.

