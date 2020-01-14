How long can a python be? 6 massive snakes rescued from abandoned pipe in India (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Forest rangers in India have freed six enormous pythons which had slithered their way into a hume pipe. Video and photos show locals marveling at the massive reptiles.

Specialists were called to the scene in Odisha after receiving reports that a python was trapped inside a pipe. Once there, the forest service workers discovered six huge pythons trapped in the pipe, the biggest one 18 feet long.

Six Pythons recovered from Hume pipe in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The biggest one was 16 feet in length. All were released in the near by forests. Can u guess as to how long the Pythons grow? pic.twitter.com/U0uBMivUoB — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 13, 2020

The five other pythons weren’t so small either, with one reportedly measuring almost 16 feet. The four others were said to be 10-12 feet.

Odisha: Six pythons were rescued from a hume pipe in Gajamara of Dhenkanal district on January 12. The pythons were later released in forest. Sheikh Lalu, snake rescuer says,"we rescued six pythons and the longest one was 18-feet long." (13.1.2020) pic.twitter.com/IJjgH4rU95 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

A video of the rescue operation shows several men holding one of the pythons as a crowd gathers. The snakes were safely returned to the nearby forest, according to local media reports.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!