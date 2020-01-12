‘A true friend of India’: New Delhi declares state mourning for Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos

Indian will observe a day of state mourning on Monday for the late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who was hailed for helping Indian expats and building “vibrant” relations with New Delhi.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across India on Monday and a day of state mourning will be observed as “a mark of respect” for the late sultan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman has passed away on 10.01.2020. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on 13.01.20 throughout India. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) January 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier hailed Qaboos as “a true friend of India” who did a lot for “a vibrant strategic partnership” between the two nations.

“I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him,” Modi tweeted.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. pic.twitter.com/7QnGhM5lNA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020

Modi also called Qaboos “a beacon of peace for our region and the world.”

Qaboos, who passed away at 79 on Friday after ruling Oman for five decades, was known as a skilled mediator and described by experts as India’s key partner in the Persian Gulf region. He also studied in India as a young man.

India is among Oman’s top trading partners and, according to the Economic Times, bilateral trade reached $5 billion in 2018/19. Indians represent the second-largest expatriate community in Oman.

