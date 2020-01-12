 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jan, 2020 11:00
‘A true friend of India’: New Delhi declares state mourning for Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos
A painting of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said in Muscat, Oman, January 11, 2020. © Christopher Pike / Reuters
Indian will observe a day of state mourning on Monday for the late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, who was hailed for helping Indian expats and building “vibrant” relations with New Delhi.

Flags will be flown at half-mast across India on Monday and a day of state mourning will be observed as “a mark of respect” for the late sultan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier hailed Qaboos as “a true friend of India” who did a lot for “a vibrant strategic partnership” between the two nations.

“I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also called Qaboos “a beacon of peace for our region and the world.”

Qaboos, who passed away at 79 on Friday after ruling Oman for five decades, was known as a skilled mediator and described by experts as India’s key partner in the Persian Gulf region. He also studied in India as a young man.

India is among Oman’s top trading partners and, according to the Economic Times, bilateral trade reached $5 billion in 2018/19. Indians represent the second-largest expatriate community in Oman.

