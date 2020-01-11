 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
CCTV footage purports to show launch of Iranian missile that downed Ukrainian passenger jet (VIDEO)

11 Jan, 2020 12:24
CCTV footage purports to show launch of Iranian missile that downed Ukrainian passenger jet (VIDEO)
Wreckage is pictured at the scene of the Ukrainian jet crash. © AFP / ISNA / Rouhollah Vahdati
A video has surfaced online, allegedly showing the actual launch of the anti-aircraft missile that downed a Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 outside Tehran, killing all 176 on board.

The short video was captured by a surveillance camera at a parking lot, presumably located on the outskirts of the Iranian capital. Footage shows the launch of a projectile which goes vertically upwards and apparently explodes off-screen, causing a bright flash of light.

The authenticity of the video, however, remains under question. The date mark on the footage says it was actually shot on Friday, whereas the Boeing went down near Tehran on Wednesday. A car sitting in the parking lot also appears to have had its alarm set-off well before the launch and the flash. It indicates the vehicle had possibly been startled by some loud noises beforehand, and the launch seen in the video might have been not the only one.

On Saturday, Tehran admitted that the passenger aircraft was downed by the country's air-defenses in an “unintentional” missile launch, vowing to investigate the incident thoroughly and to bring those responsible to justice.

